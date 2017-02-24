Connor Kick

Connor Kick joined the 9 On Your Side team in February of 2017. He is currently a general assignments reporter and digital journalist for WNCT.

Connor is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but is not a stranger to North Carolina. He graduated from Western Carolina University with a degree in Communications-Broadcasting and a minor in Entrepreneurship. At Western Carolina, Connor was a part of many organizations and clubs. He was the president of his Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity chapter, Vice President of the Interfraternity Council, member of the “Pride of the Mountains” Marching Band and even had his own radio show on campus.

Connor knew he had a passion for broadcasting when took over an anchor position for “Good Morning Gateway”, an announcements show at his high school. From there he created, produced, and hosted a web series show for his college marching band called, “Inside the Pride”. He also interned at our sister station, WCBD News 2 in Charleston, South Carolina where he covered events such as the Emanuel 9 Church Shooting, Confederate Flag rallies at the South Carolina State House, and various Presidential Candidates.

In his free time, Connor enjoys Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, spending quality time with his family, and traveling.

Connor is a people person and enjoys meeting all kinds of new people and is excited to begin his career in Eastern North Carolina. If you have a story idea, Connor would like to hear it! You can email him at ckick@WNCT.com.

