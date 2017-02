KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- After struggling to attract customers and losing stores, Vernon Park Mall in Kinston is up for sale.

According to Eastern Carolinas Commercial Real Estate, the building could be a good candidate for a large corporation to take over as a technology campus or call center.

Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy says while the city of Kinston doesn’t own the property, whoever takes ownership will continue to have support for development.

The property is listed online for $7.5 million.