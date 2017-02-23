South Central’s Boys & Girls lead parade of teams into 3rd round of NCHSAA playoffs

WINTERVILLE- South Central’s boys and girls teams were both victorious on Thursday night at home and will now advance to the third round.

Here are the night’s scores for teams from our area:

4A BOYS

(2) South Central 51, (22) Athens Drive 46 F/OT

3A BOYS

(1) Northern Nash 61, (15) Wilson Fike 57

(12) Terry Sanford 65, (8) Eastern Wayne 53

2A BOYS

(1) Greene Central 83, (14) St. Pauls 55

(10) Kinston 72, (23) South Lenoir 49

(6) Hertford County 70, (12) Warren County 69

(22) Ayden-Grifton 57, (9) Northeastern 53

(5) Fairmont 72, (11) North Pitt 52

(2) Northside-Jacksonville 80, (13) Franklinton 53

1A BOYS

(9) Riverside 59, (8) Wallace-Rose Hill 39

(5) Spring Creek 81, (12) Perquimans 79

(1) Kestrel Heights 88, (13) Pamlico 56

(6) East Carteret 81, (10) Voyager Academy 58

(7) Whiteville 58, (11) Jones Sr. 55

(16) James Kenan 66, (3) Camden 44

4A GIRLS

(8) South Central 53, (24) Wilmington Laney 46

3A GIRLS

(2) Jacksonville 68, (16) Northeast Guilford 60

(3) Orange 81, (12) Havelock 77

(11) Nash Central 54, (4) Union Pines 42

(5) Rocky Mount 50, (14) Northwood 35

2A GIRLS

(1) Bertie 58, (13) Warren County 27

(15) East Duplin 51, (4) South Lenoir 48

(5) Bartlett Yancey 62, (10) Kinston 44

(2) Clinton 86, (12) North Pitt 50

(7) SW Edgecombe 59, (16) North Johnson 38

(9) Northside-Jacksonville 52, (6) Red Springs 42

(3) North Brunswick 58, (14) Farmville 48

1A GIRLS

(1) Plymouth 63, (17) Ocracoke 38

(9) Northampton County 70, (24) Manteo 31

(4) Pamlico 62, (21) Camden County 28

(5) East Columbus 60, (14) Lejeune 49

(6) Princeton 39, (12) East Carteret 29

(3) Riverside 65, (13) Franklin Academy 33