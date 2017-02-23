Shuck N’ Pluck Saturday

By Published: Updated:
shuck-n-pluck-fs

Saturday from 5-9pm join the Greenville Jaycees for Shuck N’ Pluck, it’s a Oyster and Chicken Festival fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Pet Therapy at the Duke Cancer Center.

It’ll be a fun evening with great food for a fantastic cause.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is a proud sponsor along with Hastings Ford and our own Maria Satira from 9 On Your Side Morning Edition will be the evenings emcee.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, there’s also a 50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes, you can click on the link below to get tickets.

The event this year is being held at The American Legion located at 403 St. Andrews Drive in Greenville.

http://greenvillejaycees.com/shuck-n-pluck/

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s