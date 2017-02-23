Shuck N’ Pluck Saturday

Saturday from 5-9pm join the Greenville Jaycees for Shuck N’ Pluck, it’s a Oyster and Chicken Festival fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Pet Therapy at the Duke Cancer Center.

It’ll be a fun evening with great food for a fantastic cause.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is a proud sponsor along with Hastings Ford and our own Maria Satira from 9 On Your Side Morning Edition will be the evenings emcee.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, there’s also a 50/50 Raffle and Door Prizes, you can click on the link below to get tickets.

The event this year is being held at The American Legion located at 403 St. Andrews Drive in Greenville.

http://greenvillejaycees.com/shuck-n-pluck/