Police make an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department makes an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting.

Police say officers were called to CarolinaEast Medical Center for gunshot victim just before 2:30a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Red Robin Lane.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the suspect as Raishad Dobie. Police arrested the 28-year-old and charged him with assault.

New Bern Police say Dobie was taken the Craven County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

Dobie’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

New Bern Police say the shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Dobie and the victim did know each other.