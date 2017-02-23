Police make an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting in New Bern

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
raishad-dobie

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department makes an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting.

Police say officers were called to CarolinaEast Medical Center for gunshot victim just before 2:30a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Red Robin Lane.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the suspect as Raishad Dobie. Police arrested the 28-year-old and charged him with assault.

New Bern Police say Dobie was taken the Craven County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

Dobie’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

New Bern Police say the shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Dobie and the victim did know each other.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s