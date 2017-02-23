Pitt Co. middle school students competing in 27th annual Battle of the Books

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Area middle school students are competing in the 27th annual Pitt County Schools’ Battle of the Books.

The district competition is happening Thursday at Unity FWB Church in Greenville.

The competition follows a game-like format with teams competing against each other by answering questions about 27 books they have read during the school year. The school system says the books are critically acclaimed and selected by a state committee of librarians. The games are rounds of 12 questions with two schools facing off for points.

The team with the most points will be declared district winner and the school’s name engraved on a plaque. They’ll also receive a set of 2018 BOB books. The winning team will also advance to a regional competition, which could lead them to the state competition.

In 2016, Hope Middle School came in first place representing Pitt County in the regional competition. Hope Middle’s team also represented Region 1 at the state competition.