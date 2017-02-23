Pitt Co. middle school students competing in 27th annual Battle of the Books

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
2016's winners from Hope Middle School represented the county at the state level.
2016's winners from Hope Middle School represented the county at the state level.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Area middle school students are competing in the 27th annual Pitt County Schools’ Battle of the Books.

The district competition is happening Thursday at Unity FWB Church in Greenville.

The competition follows a game-like format with teams competing against each other by answering questions about 27 books they have read during the school year. The school system says the books are critically acclaimed and selected by a state committee of librarians. The games are rounds of 12 questions with two schools facing off for points.

The team with the most points will be declared district winner and the school’s name engraved on a plaque. They’ll also receive a set of 2018 BOB books. The winning team will also advance to a regional competition, which could lead them to the state competition.

In 2016, Hope Middle School came in first place representing Pitt County in the regional competition. Hope Middle’s team also represented Region 1 at the state competition.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s