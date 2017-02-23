Onslow Co. sheriff to meet with community at town hall

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is holding a town hall meeting Thursday night at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller will address issues in the community and take comments, suggestions or complaints from attendees, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Miller said he will also introduce his command staff and explain how the Sheriff’s Office is structured and organized, including the different divisions and the responsibilities each division has.

The meetings are open to the public and are held throughout the year in different areas in the county. Miller said he plans to host the next two meetings in the Nine Mile and Swansboro areas.

The town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 4764 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

