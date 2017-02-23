NCDOT slams the brakes on Evans Street widening project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Transportation is slamming the brakes on plans to widen Evans Street in Greenville.

The agency sent a letter to Mayor Allen Thomas saying that restrictions required by the Greenville City Council were “not attainable.”

Read The Letter

The $35 million dollar project would widen the Evans Street-Old Tar Road thoroughfare from near Red Banks Road Greenville to near Worthington Road in Winterville. The project would include four 12-foot-wide lanes, a 23-foot median, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

It’s all an effort to increase capacity and improve traffic flow along one of the area’s busiest roadways.

The project hit two important roadblocks, however. Residents from the South Hall, Paramore, and Shamrock subdivisions voiced their opposition during a city council meeting, citing concerns about property values. Other residents were adamant about the inclusion of bike lanes and sidewalks. In fact, a 1,000 signature petition was presented in the council meeting on Feb. 9.

That’s when District 5 Councilman P.J. Connelly motioned for a guarantee that the preferred plan not affect property along the subdivisions. Three others on the council sided with him despite objections from NCDOT project engineer Bill Kincannon who basically said it wasn’t possible.

The project was said to begin property acquisition as early as 2019.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson is digging into the latest developments and will have more details beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.