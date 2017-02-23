Locals work to make millennials less risky on the roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new AAA report is raising concerns about young drivers, showing drivers with the worst habits are millennials.

The Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program works with Pitt County Schools, Drivers Ed, and parents to teach safe driving.

Program Coordinator Jennifer Wobbleton says they encourage using a parent-teen safe driving agreement.

“It really helps parents set the guidelines for safe driving and parents can also utilize it for alcohol and drug use. So it helps them set the expectations with their teen and it can also outline the consequences for their teen,” Wobbleton said.

ECIPP is offering a free program Thursday to talk about safe driving, alcohol and drugs. It’s happening at the Greenville Kohl’s from 1 to 4 p.m.