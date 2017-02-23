Hotel rooms still available for Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Orlando

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Daytona 500 events begin in just two days, but there is good news for race fans looking for hotel rooms with just days to spare.

Staying nice and close to the speedway itself isn’t an option for late-bookers. There is currently no hotel within the radius of the track with rooms still available, including the Quality Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Extended Stay America – Daytona Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Daytona Beach Speedway/Airport and the Residence Inn by Marriott Daytona Beach Speedway/Airport.

As of Tuesday, the Days Inn International Speedway had two rooms available: a double-bed room for $425 a night and a one-double bed room for $365.50 a night.

For travelers looking to experience Daytona’s beautiful beaches before the big race, options are still available. Prices listed are as of Tuesday evening, and are priced for a one-night stay (Saturday into Sunday) for two adults.

Daytona Beach Resort and Conference Center

2700 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Miles from the speedway: 8.3 miles

Price: $144, but the price jumps to $297 Sunday night into Monday.

Tropic Sun Towers

591 South Atlantic Avenue Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Miles from the speedway: 8.5 miles

Price: One-bedroom room: $279

Two-bedroom rooms: $379

Wyndham Ocean Walk

300 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Miles from the speedway: 5.5 miles

Price: $530

Hilton Daytona Beach

100 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Miles from speedway: 5 miles

Price: A whopping $804

Much more affordable rooms are still available in the Orlando area for race fans still looking for housing. The city of Orlando is approximately an hour away from the Daytona International Speedway.

Extended Stay America – Orlando – Maitland – Summit

1951 Summit Tower Blvd,Orlando, FL 32810

Miles from Speedway:

Price: $104.99

Courtyard Orlando East/UCF Area

12000 Collegiate Way Orlando, FL 32817 USA

Miles from speedway: 42

Price: $179

TownePlace Suites Orlando East/UCF Area

11801 High Tech Avenue Orlando, FL 32817 USA

Miles from speedway: 42

Price: $189

Fairfield Inn & Suites Orlando East/UCF Area

3420 Lake Lynda Drive Orlando, FL 32817 USA

Miles from speedway: 42

Price: $209