First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible, warm weather persists

SUMMARY: Few showers possible today but most stay dry and warm. Temperatures near 80 degrees by late week.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with light winds. Temperatures are mild, in the 50s. A stray shower late morning is possible. Some areas of patchy fog may develop early.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are variably cloudy this afternoon with a stray shower here and there. Temperatures are warm, in the 70s. Winds should stay light, making it even more pleasant.

TONIGHT: Overnight temps staying mild thanks to partly cloudy skies and southerly flow to the wind.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
54° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
53° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
