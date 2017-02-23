First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible, warm weather persists

SUMMARY: Few showers possible today but most stay dry and warm. Temperatures near 80 degrees by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with light winds. Temperatures are mild, in the 50s. A stray shower late morning is possible. Some areas of patchy fog may develop early.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are variably cloudy this afternoon with a stray shower here and there. Temperatures are warm, in the 70s. Winds should stay light, making it even more pleasant.

TONIGHT: Overnight temps staying mild thanks to partly cloudy skies and southerly flow to the wind.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast