ECU unveiling little-known African American heroes

WNCT Staff Published:
unveiled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of Black History Month, East Carolina University’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority brought awareness to African American heroes that aren’t well known with an event called “Unveiled.”

More than 100 hundred signs were on display throughout ECU’s mall with information and facts on each figure.

It was all part of an effort to bring awareness to historical black figures students may not have learned about during their studies.

The group hopes to provide campus-wide coverage of the diverse programs never done before on ECU’s campus.

 

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s