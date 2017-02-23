ECU unveiling little-known African American heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of Black History Month, East Carolina University’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority brought awareness to African American heroes that aren’t well known with an event called “Unveiled.”

More than 100 hundred signs were on display throughout ECU’s mall with information and facts on each figure.

It was all part of an effort to bring awareness to historical black figures students may not have learned about during their studies.

The group hopes to provide campus-wide coverage of the diverse programs never done before on ECU’s campus.