SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a residential breaking and entering in Sneads Ferry on December 31.

This image of the man was recovered from the home owner’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.