MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews spent nearly 20 minutes extracting the driver from a car that hit the back of a FedEx truck, according to the Morehead City Fire-EMS.

It happened at 10:45 a.m. on Gloria Dawn and Bridges streets in Morehead City.

A person was transported to Carteret General Hospital, and fire officials say Morehead City Police are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information is available.