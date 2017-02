KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An award-winning poet has returned to Rochelle Middle School.

Glenis Redmond is there for her second residency. As part of the residency, she works with students and teachers on writing and creative expression.

The residency, which is funded by a grant from the NC Arts Council to the Kinston Arts Council, runs through Thursday.

She’s expected to return in the near future for a public celebration of the program.