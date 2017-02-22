Witness: Man had gun before he was shot by officers

Related Coverage Trooper involved in fatal Durham County shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police report says a witness saw a man with a gun before he was fatally shot by one or more North Carolina officers following a pursuit.

The report released Wednesday says witnesses were interviewed after 24-year-old Kenneth Bailey Jr. was shot on Feb. 15.

A police spokesman and city spokeswoman didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages seeking the races of Bailey and the three officers.

One witness said he saw Bailey throw a gun down, and another witness says he heard officers ask Bailey to drop his weapon. Police previously said Bailey pulled the gun out and pointed it at officers.

Police say officers were attempting to arrest Bailey on charges he violated the conditions of his release while awaiting trial on robbery and conspiracy charges.

An autopsy is pending.