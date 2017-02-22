What a warm February may mean for spring and summer

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
warm-february-2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It has been incredibly warm at times so far this winter. Greenville is on pace for the 4th warmest February on record. Records have been kept at the Greenville climate site for 87 years. The mean temperature for the month so far is well above the average mean temperature of 45 degrees.

But, some of the East’s biggest snowstorms have come during the month of March. The big one, the Blizzard of 1980, is one of 5 March winter storms in the East since 1970.

If we look back at February temperatures in the years before those storms, each was cool to cold. So, based on history, a March winter storm this year in the East doesn’t appear likely.

But what happens once summer rolls around? Will a warm spring mean another hot summer? Believe it or not, there’s not a clear indicator of summer temperatures for the East. History says there’s a one-third chance we’ll see an cool, average, or hot summer following a mild winter.

In fact, a cold winter is actually a better indicator for an average to hot summer temperature-wise, with over average or above average temperatures following a cold winter nearly 70% of the time.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s