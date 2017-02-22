What a warm February may mean for spring and summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It has been incredibly warm at times so far this winter. Greenville is on pace for the 4th warmest February on record. Records have been kept at the Greenville climate site for 87 years. The mean temperature for the month so far is well above the average mean temperature of 45 degrees.

But, some of the East’s biggest snowstorms have come during the month of March. The big one, the Blizzard of 1980, is one of 5 March winter storms in the East since 1970.

If we look back at February temperatures in the years before those storms, each was cool to cold. So, based on history, a March winter storm this year in the East doesn’t appear likely.

But what happens once summer rolls around? Will a warm spring mean another hot summer? Believe it or not, there’s not a clear indicator of summer temperatures for the East. History says there’s a one-third chance we’ll see an cool, average, or hot summer following a mild winter.

In fact, a cold winter is actually a better indicator for an average to hot summer temperature-wise, with over average or above average temperatures following a cold winter nearly 70% of the time.