Two families evacuated after Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a Greenville fire Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. at a duplex in the 1100 block of Nicklaus Drive.

Four people were inside the duplex where the fire started. They tell WNCT they had just gotten home when they discovered a fire in the kitchen. They got out as soon as possible.

Two families from both sides of the duplex were forced to evacuate, though there were no injuries.

Red Oak Fire Department and Greenville Fire Rescue both responded.

