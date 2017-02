WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Thomas Lee King, 44, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 728 McCotters Marina Road in Washington, wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a red “Family Guy” T-shirt and yellow hoodie.

Anyone with information about Thomas Lee King should call Lt. Vanlandingham at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.