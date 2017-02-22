Local Rep. sponsors bill stating life begins at conception

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill that would add a provision to the North Carolina State Constitution stating life begins at conception.

The bill, filed Tuesday, is sponsored by Reps. Beverly Boswell and Cody Henson. Boswell, a Republican, represents Beaufort, Dare, Hyde and Washington counties. Henson, also a Republican, represents Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties.

The bill does not require prosecution of a woman for the death of her unborn child, prohibit in vitro fertilization or prohibit birth control.

If passed, the bill would be called the Right to Life at Conception Act.

