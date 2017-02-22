Local Rep. sponsors bill stating life begins at conception

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
NC-General-Assembly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina General Assembly is considering a bill that would add a provision to the North Carolina State Constitution stating life begins at conception.

The bill, filed Tuesday, is sponsored by Reps. Beverly Boswell and Cody Henson. Boswell, a Republican, represents Beaufort, Dare, Hyde and Washington counties. Henson, also a Republican, represents Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties.

The bill does not require prosecution of a woman for the death of her unborn child, prohibit in vitro fertilization or prohibit birth control.

If passed, the bill would be called the Right to Life at Conception Act.

WNCT’s Kelly Byrne will have more on the bill beginning at 5 p.m. on 9 On Your Side.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s