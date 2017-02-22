Lady Pirates snap 11 game losing streak on senior night



GREENVILLE, N.C. – Three seniors scored in double figures as East Carolina downed Cincinnati, 80-69, in the Pirates’ final home game of the season Wednesday night. Bre McDonald exploded for 24 points and 12 rebounds while Kristen Gaffney scored 20 points and added 11 boards marking the first time two Pirates had double-doubles since an overtime loss to Tulsa on January 31. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for ECU.

Cincinnati scored the opening basket but the Pirates used a 12-0 run to take a double-figure lead by the first media timeout. The Bearcats would regain the lead in the second quarter and the two squads would go back-and-forth until the Pirates closed the first half on a 9-0 run to lead 41-36 at halftime.

ECU extended its lead to as many as 23 points in the third quarter and shot an impressive 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from the field during the stanza in the Pirates highest scoring quarter of the AAC season.

Joining McDonald and Gaffney in double figures was Khadidja Toure who tallied 14 points, four assists and three steals in her final start inside Minges Coliseum. Fellow senior Antoinette Bannister was one-point shy of double figures adding nine points and a game-high five assists in the win. Sophomore Alex Frazier matched Bannister’s helpers while adding six points and five rebounds of her own.

Head Coach Heather Macy

Opening Statement:

“This was a really good team win on senior night. There were obviously high emotions and our seniors preformed as you expect that they would for their last time playing in Minges. Not the last time playing in their careers, luckily enough. We’ll work like crazy over the course of the next week or so to extend their careers.”

On Team’s Sharp Shooting:

“It’s about time, I was thinking! We’ve been shooting at the same rate or more than our opponents. You just knew it was a matter of time going in. But credit to the players that they’ve been getting in the gym and getting extra shots. They haven’t just said ‘well, forget it’, you know? I am really proud of them for that and I think you’re seeing it from a performance standpoint tonight.”

Kristen Gaffney on What This Win and Her Last Home Game Mean:

“I think it was really special. For the first time in a long time we executed the game plan to a T. Coach Macy’s plan was flawless and it’s just really special when you see the four seniors come together for a greater good. I mean, it wasn’t just us though. Dom, Justice, Raven, you felt it from the whole bench especially with Gabby and Fanni on the sidelines. The atmosphere tonight was very special to us and I think when you have good vibes and positive energy, a lot of things can happen for us.”

Macy on the Hard Work Being Rewarded with this Win:

“A lot of people ask me what success is and how you reach success. My biggest message is that you don’t quit, you keep showing up every day. I think that’s what these players have done. They’ve never quit, they keep showing up every day. So all of the sudden you start seeing the players show up earlier for practice right? A lot of people think when things aren’t going well people dread getting there or they arrive late. So no, these players have been getting there early, getting extra reps in and fighting. So to me, that’s success. Whether or not the scoreboard reveals a win or not, you’ve seen through our practices that success is happening.”

Bre McDonald on the Support of her Family and the Atmosphere in Minges:

“It made me feel good. Honestly, the t-shirts my family was wearing were a surprise, they just showed up in them so that was fun. I just wanted to come out and get a good team win and give my family a show. Coach Macy said before the game there is one thing you can control on both ends of the floor, rebounding. So I just tried to stay hungry, engaged and rebound so that I could to do what I could for my team.”

First Quarter

East Carolina controlled the opening tip-off but it was Cincinnati who fired first taking a 2-0 lead. The Pirates answered with a 12-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Toure at the 5:19 mark. Cincinnati ended its four-minute scoring drought with a jumper from Ana Owens at 4:36 but the Pirates held that lead into the media timeout. Cincinnati closed the gap with an 8-0 run over a minute and a half to make it 17-15 Pirates but McDonald drained a three-pointer in the final minute giving ECU a 20-15 lead that they held until the break. ECU shot 35 percent from the field while Cincinnati was slightly better, shooting 37.5 percent despite making just one of its first eight shots.

Second Quarter

Fueled by a 7-0 run to start the quarter, Cincinnati took a 22-20 lead with a layup from Antoinette Miller at 8:34 marking the first time the Bearcats had the advantage since the first basket of the game. Dominique Claytor made a pair of free throws to knot things at 22-all but Cincinnati would once again take a two-point lead. ECU led 26-24 at the second quarter media timeout. Cincinnati held its largest lead to that point, 32-28, forcing Coach Macy to call a timeout and regather the squad. ECU responded with a 13-4 run over the rest of the quarter to lead 41-36 at halftime. A trey by Bannister gave ECU the lead back, 37-36, which was followed by a fast break layup from Gaffney after forcing the first of UC’s three turnovers. After a missed shot by McDonald, Toure grabbed the offensive rebound and hit a layup as the buzzer sounded for a five-point lead. The Purple and Gold held Cincinnati scoreless for the final two and a half minutes and shot 44.4 percent from the field over the course of the frame.

Third Quarter

ECU opened up the third quarter with an 8-0 quickly forcing Cincinnati into a timeout with just under seven minutes to play. At the media timeout, ECU led 53-42 with 4:18 to play in the quarter. A free throw by Nikira Goings ended a 7-0 run by ECU but the Pirates continued to add to its lead. McDonald drained a trey from the top of the key giving the Purple and Gold a 20-point lead, 63-43, with 1:30 to play in the third quarter. East Carolina held on to lead 68-49, its largest third quarter lead of the AAC season. ECU made six of its final six attempts in the frame en route to shooting 61.1 percent from field goal range during the 10-minute stretch.

Fourth Quarter

Cincinnati chipped away at the Pirates lead throughout the fourth and cut the deficit to 10, 76-66, with just over a minute to play. Kristen Gaffney made the first of two free throws to once again give ECU a double figure lead. The Pirates were consistent at the free throw line down the stretch, making three of their last four. Despite its lowest offensive quarter, the Purple and Gold was able to hold off a late Bearcats run.

Up Next

East Carolina heads to the Lone Star State for the regular season finale against Houston on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.