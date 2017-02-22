Plans to utilize Hammocks Beach State Park mainland property to get public review

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The public will get its first look at possible uses for Hammocks Beach State Park’s mainland property.

It’s happening Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hammocks Beach State Park visitor center.

SageDesign of Wilmington got started on a master plan for the 289-acres of undeveloped property along Queens Creek in July. Residents weighed in on activities and programs they’d like to see at the first public meeting on the project back at the end of September.

The public will be able to use stickers to pick which of the two proposed concepts they favor.

