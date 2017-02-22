Group bent on Democratic Party reform holds ECU rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at East Carolina University are taking to campus in support of the “Our Revolution” campaign.

“Our Revolution” was created as the next step for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, and group members in the East are hoping to build the reform from the ground up.

“It’ll work,” said David Hurst, vice chair of the third congressional district. “With these young people and what they’re doing, they are in it for the long haul. I’ve always said we’re too old, myself included. Give it to these guys. These guys have been running the party forever, and we know where the failures are and one of them is preaching. These guys, they’re not turning out to vote. You’ve got to give them a reason to vote and these guys right here are giving them a reason to vote.”

Hurst said he hopes to keep the momentum up from the Bernie Sanders movement and transform it to be the new image of the Democratic Party.