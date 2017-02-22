Group bent on Democratic Party reform holds ECU rally

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
dem

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at East Carolina University are taking to campus in support of the “Our Revolution” campaign.

“Our Revolution” was created as the next step for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, and group members in the East are hoping to build the reform from the ground up.

“It’ll work,” said David Hurst, vice chair of the third congressional district. “With these young people and what they’re doing, they are in it for the long haul. I’ve always said we’re too old, myself included. Give it to these guys. These guys have been running the party forever, and we know where the failures are and one of them is preaching. These guys, they’re not turning out to vote. You’ve got to give them a reason to vote and these guys right here are giving them a reason to vote.”

Hurst said he hopes to keep the momentum up from the Bernie Sanders movement and transform it to be the new image of the Democratic Party.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s