Greenville mayor helps get erratic driver off road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of Greenville turned traffic cop last weekend after he helped keep a motorist driving erratically from getting back on the road.

The Daily Reflector of Greenville reports (http://bit.ly/2mdkllQ) Mayor Allen Thomas said he and his family were driving to Carteret County for a day at the beach last Saturday when they noticed a car weaving back and forth across the road. A near collision apparently led the driver to get off the road and drive into the parking lot of a closed convenience store.

Thomas followed the car into the lot and said he tried to keep the woman occupied until law enforcement arrived.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Kristen Rice faces multiple charges, including driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license.

