Governor Roy Cooper to discuss teacher pay raises at Eastern NC High School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Governor Roy Cooper heads to Eastern North Carolina Wednesday for the first time since he took the oath of office.

Cooper will be at South Central High School to discuss his plan for teacher pay raises.

Earlier this week, Cooper announced part of his two year budget plan would include funding for salary increases.

Cooper said his budget plan will provide an average 5% pay raise for teachers this fiscal year and a 5% increase in the next fiscal year. He says the $813 million dollar investment won’t cost taxpayers.

Under this plan, Cooper says in 3 years, North Carolina will have the best teacher pay in the Southeast. In 5 years, he hopes to have teacher pay at the national average.

The Democratic governor will soon present his budget to a Republican-controlled General Assembly that has been raising teacher salaries in recent years.

GOP lawmakers and former Gov. Pat McCrory generally focused on beefing up salaries for early- and mid-career teachers compared to the most veteran instructors.

–WNCN and the Associated Press contributed to this report