Former NC governor Perdue headlines Lenoir Co. Education Foundation luncheon

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Former North Carolina governor Bev Perdue is the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Lenoir County Education Foundation.

It’s happening Wednesday at Olivia’s in Kinston.

The luncheon will benefit the foundation’s mini-grant program, which helps classroom teachers in the county broaden the scope of what they’re able to do for students, a news release said.

“Every year, we’re excited to be able to help so many teachers; but we’re also disappointed that some very creative grant applicants don’t get funded because the money runs out,” said Laura Lee Sylvester, executive director of the foundation and president of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, its parent group. “The Education Foundation is pleased to offer this informative luncheon as a way to boost funding for the mini-grant program.”

Perdue, from New Bern, was a seven-term state legislator, North Carolina’s two-term lieutenant governor and its 73rd governor. She’s currently the chair of the Digital Learning Institute, or digiLEARN, a non-profit she founded that works to expand digital learning opportunities for students and instructional opportunities for teachers.

“Governor Perdue has shown an unwavering commitment to education her entire public life. We can’t think of anyone better to keynote the first-ever Education Foundation luncheon,” said Patrick Holmes, public information officer for Lenoir County Public Schools and a member of the foundation’s board of directors.

Lenoir County Public Schools is a regional leader in digital learning, in its third year of a technology initiative that has provided iPads to every K-12 student and supported teachers as they make digital devices their students’ primary learning tool.