First Alert Forecast: Comfortable temperatures remain for now

SUMMARY: Quiet weather pattern continues for now. A weak disturbance could bring a few showers for mid-week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are light but there are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and light winds. An isolated shower is possible.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with calm winds. Temperatures stay mild, in the lower to mid 50s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast