First Alert Forecast: Comfortable temperatures remain for now

dontae-jones By Published:
partly cloudy weather

SUMMARY: Quiet weather pattern continues for now. A weak disturbance could bring a few showers for mid-week.  Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are light but there are some areas of patchy fog.

school-bustwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and light winds. An isolated shower is possible.

high-coastalhigh-inland

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with calm winds. Temperatures stay mild, in the lower to mid 50s.

tonight

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
53° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
53° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.