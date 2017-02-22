ECU shifts to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ practice in emergencies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After last year’s attack at Ohio State University, more schools and businesses across America are quickly changing the way they respond in emergencies, including East Carolina University.

The standard policy used to be a lockdown, yet now more people are shifting to Run, Hide, Fight.

Instead of going into lockdown, students at OSU were told to run, hide, or fight when an armed intruder was on their campus. The practice has picked up lots of steam since then, and now it’s one ECU Police are pushing too.

Training has circulated widely through a video produced by the City of Houston and the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s as simple as it sounds. Police say the first reaction in the event of an armed intruder should be to try to run. If someone can’t run, hide. They should barricade themselves where it’s safe, lock the doors, and block entryways. As a last resort, fight.

“When that survival instinct kicks in, choose not to be a victim and fight with whatever you can find around you to give yourself as much advantage as possible to be able to survive a threat,” said ECU Police Lieutenant Chris Sutton.

It’s a big change from the standard lockdown procedure, but Lt. Sutton says it’s necessary.

“They may find themselves in a situation where they may not be able to shelter in place and that’s where the run, hide, fight comes into play. If you can’t shelter in place, then what do you do?” Lt. Sutton said.

ECU is currently going through different departments to train all students and staff. They also encourage students to download the Live Safe app to communicate directly with officers.