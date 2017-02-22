Deputies looking for information in January Handy Mart break-in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a January break-in at a local convenience store.

It happened on Jan 8th. at The Handy Mart (Wildlife) store on the 2000 Block of Hwy 17 N. in New Bern, N.C.

Deputies released pictures of the suspects on Wednesday. Investigators say one of the suspects is a male while the other is a female.

According to surveillance photos, the break-in happened around 1:45a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6680 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.