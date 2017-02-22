Deputies: Beaufort County woman hid oxycodone in bra

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they said was selling oxycodone pills she then hid in her bra when investigators searched her.

Margie Lee Roberson, 55, of Washington, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, two counts of possession of oxycodone and possession of paraphernalia.

Roberson’s arrest warrants stemmed from investigators making purchases of oxycodone pills from Roberson, deputies said.

Roberson was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.