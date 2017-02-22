Beaufort dedicates new, state-of-the-art fire department building

elizabeth-tew By Published: Updated:
beaufort-fd

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Station 54 of the Beaufort Fire Department was officially dedicated Wednesday morning.

The trucks are already moved in and the lights are on at the new state-of-the-art fire department building. The old building was built in 1965, but it was too small for the growing department.

The new building has three bays, which will hold up to six trucks. It also has larger sleeping rooms, an updated kitchen, a break room, a laundry room and office spaces.

Beaufort Fire Department

“It’s been a long time coming,” said assistant Chief Richard Lovick. “They’ve deserved it for a long time. And now they finally have what they deserve. It’s a gorgeous building. Hands down, it is a thousand percent better than what we had. It was just time to get out.”

The department officially moved in on Wednesday, and it is still working on putting some finishing touches on the space.

The new building will also house the emergency operations center and has space for public meetings and classes.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s