9 arrested, 2 wanted in Pamlico County drug operation

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people on drug charges and has warrants out for two others as a result of operations stemming from drug activity complaints in the Reelsboro Community of Pamlico County.
The operations consisted of conducting search warrants, conducting traffic stops and making controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents.
Those arrested and charged were:
Tabbatha Lynn Targett
DOB: 02/20/1977
Reelsboro
PWIMSD Sch III, Deliver Sch III, Drug Paraphernalia.
Bond: $6,000 Secured
Shawna Williams Arnold
DOB: 06/29/1966
Reelsboro
PWIMSD Sch IV CS
Bond: $50,000 Secured
Denard T Potter Jr.
DOB: 12/16/1969
Reelsboro
PWISMD Sch II CS, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch II.
Bond: $25,000 Secured
Hiawatha Antonio Keys
DOB: 06/16/1985
Edward
PWIMSD Heroin, PWIMSD Sch II CS, Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $50,000 Secured
George E. Bateman
DOB: 03/21/1991
Reelsboro
PWIMSD SCH II CS.
Bond: $50,000 Secured
Terry Lee Ormond
DOB: 01/14/1992
Grantsboro
PWIMSD Sch II CS, PWIMSD Sch IV CS, Alter/Destroy Criminal Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia.
Bond: $5,000 Secured
Ralph Gregory Kinnion Jr.
06/11/1992
Reelsboro
PWISD Marijuana, Alter/Destroy Criminal Evidence.
Bond: $7,500 Secured
Michael Wayne Wyman
DOB: 11/24/1975
New Bern
PWIMSD Marijuana, Resisting Public Officer, Drug Paraphernalia.
Bond: $10,000 Secured
Michael Russel Lewis
DOB: 01/28/1946
Bayboro
Sell/Deliver Sch II CS, Trafficking in Opium, Sell/Deliver C/S within 1000 Ft of School.
Bond: $250,000 Secured
Wanted:
Danen Fitzgerald Hicks
3 Counts PWISD Cocaine
Elven Marie Johnson
PWISD Marijuana
