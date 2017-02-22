9 arrested, 2 wanted in Pamlico County drug operation

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people on drug charges and has warrants out for two others as a result of operations stemming from drug activity complaints in the Reelsboro Community of Pamlico County.

The operations consisted of conducting search warrants, conducting traffic stops and making controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents.

Those arrested and charged were:

Tabbatha Lynn Targett

DOB: 02/20/1977

Reelsboro

PWIMSD Sch III, Deliver Sch III, Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond: $6,000 Secured

Shawna Williams Arnold

DOB: 06/29/1966

Reelsboro

PWIMSD Sch IV CS

Bond: $50,000 Secured

Denard T Potter Jr.

DOB: 12/16/1969

Reelsboro

PWISMD Sch II CS, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch II.

Bond: $25,000 Secured

Hiawatha Antonio Keys

DOB: 06/16/1985

Edward

PWIMSD Heroin, PWIMSD Sch II CS, Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $50,000 Secured

George E. Bateman

DOB: 03/21/1991

Reelsboro

PWIMSD SCH II CS.

Bond: $50,000 Secured

Terry Lee Ormond

DOB: 01/14/1992

Grantsboro

PWIMSD Sch II CS, PWIMSD Sch IV CS, Alter/Destroy Criminal Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond: $5,000 Secured

Ralph Gregory Kinnion Jr.

06/11/1992

Reelsboro

PWISD Marijuana, Alter/Destroy Criminal Evidence.

Bond: $7,500 Secured

Michael Wayne Wyman

DOB: 11/24/1975

New Bern

PWIMSD Marijuana, Resisting Public Officer, Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond: $10,000 Secured

Michael Russel Lewis

DOB: 01/28/1946

Bayboro

Sell/Deliver Sch II CS, Trafficking in Opium, Sell/Deliver C/S within 1000 Ft of School.

Bond: $250,000 Secured

Wanted:

Danen Fitzgerald Hicks

3 Counts PWISD Cocaine

Elven Marie Johnson

PWISD Marijuana

Pamlico County Drug Operation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Terry Ormond Denard Potter Tabbatha Targett Shawna Arnold Ralph Kinnion Jr. Michael Wyman Michael Lewis Hiawatha Keys George Bateman Elven Johnson Danen Hicks