2nd round pairings set for NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
nchsaa_logo

CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) – Here are the match-ups for the 2nd round of the NCHSAA state basketball playoffs set for Thursday night.

4A BOYS

(22) Athens Drive at (2) South Central

3A BOYS

(15) Wilson Fike at (1) Northern Nash

(12) Terry Sanfrod at (8) Eastern Wayne

2A BOYS

(14) St Pauls at (1) Greene Central

(23) South Lenoir at (10) Kinston

(12) Warren County at (6) Hertford County

(22) Ayden-Grifton at (9) Northeastern

(11) North Pitt at (5) Fairmont

(13) Franklinton at (2) Northside-Jacksonville

1A BOYS

(9) Riverside at (8) Wallace-Rose Hill

(12) Perquimans at (5) Spring Creek

(13) Pamlico at (1) Kestrel Heights

(10) Voyager Academy at (6) East Carteret

(11) Jones Sr. at (7) Whiteville

(16) James Kenan at (3) Camden

4A GIRLS

(24) Wilmington Laney at (8) South Central

3A GIRLS

(16) Northeast Guilford at (2) Jacksonville

(12) Havelock at (3) Orange

(11) Nash Central at (4) Union Pines

(14) Northwood at (5) Rocky Mount

2A GIRLS

(13) Warren County at (1) Bertie

(15) East Duplin at (4) South Lenoir

(10) Kinston at (5) Bartlett Yancey

(12) North Pitt at (2) Clinton

(16) North Johnston at (7) SW Edgecombe

(9) Northside-Jacksonville at (6) Red Springs

(14) Farmville Central at (3) North  Brunswick

1A GIRLS

(17) Ocracoke at (1) Plymouth

(24) Manteo at (9) Northampton County

(21) Camden County at (4) Pamlico

(14) Lejeune at (5) East Columbus

(12) East Carteret at (6) Princeton

(13) Franklin Academy at (3) Riverside

