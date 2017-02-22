(11) East Carolina blanks Campbell for first win of season

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Chris Holba tossed six shutout innings while T.J. Riles and Charlie Yorgen combined to drive in seven runs helping No. 11 East Carolina to a 10-0 win over Campbell Wednesday afternoon in front of a record crowd of 1,563 at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 1-3 and the Camels fall to 2-2.

Chris Holba (1-0), who made his second career start, struck out a career-high four batters, walked one and scattered a pair of hits over his career-best six frames. The trio of Tyler Smith, Evan Voliva and Davis Kirkpatrick combined for three no-hit innings of relief while fanning five.

Andrew Witczack (0-1) allowed a pair of runs (both earned) on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in his first start of the season (second appearance). Ryan Kirk worked 1.1 innings of relief surrendering three runs (all earned) on three hits with a pair of walks and one strikeout, while Wyatt Tyson was touched for three runs (all earned) in two-thirds of an inning. Wes Nobel closed out the game for the Camels giving up a pair of runs (one earned) on two hits with two punch outs in three innings.

ECU registered double digit hits for the second time this season out-hitting Campbell 10-2 on the day. Riles (2 Hs, 4 RBI) and Yorgen (2 Hs, 3 RBI) each collected multiple hits, while six others added one in the contest. Travis Watkins scored a team-high two runs, while Yorgen added a pair of walks.

How It Happened:

For the fourth-straight game the Pirates jumped out to an early lead against its opponent scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Dwanya Williams-Sutton led off with a double through the left side and came around to score on Riles’ first ECU home run, a two-run shot down the right field line.

ECU scored three runs in the top of the sixth, which was highlighted by a two-run single from Riles for a 5-0 lead. Yorgen plated the first run of the frame with a sac fly to center scoring Watkins from third. With the bases loaded Riles singled through the left side easily plating Kirk Morgan and Nick Barber.

The Pirates broke the game wide open in the top of the seventh scoring four runs for a 9-0 lead. Yorgen doubled home Luke Bolka and Spencer Brickhouse with the bases loaded then Barber followed with an RBI ground out. Bryant Packard closed out the frame with an RBI triple to straight-away center field scoring Yorgen.

Brickhouse plated the Pirates final run of the game with an RBI ground out to short scoring Brady Lloyd from third. Lloyd reached on a throwing error, took second on a ground out and third on a pass ball before strolling home capping the scoring at 10-0.

East Carolina will open its home season this Friday, Feb. 24 when it plays host to La Salle in a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET).