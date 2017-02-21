Woman missing from Elizabeth City assisted living facility

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are asking for your help to locate an Elizabeth City woman who went missing from an assisted living home.

There’s now a Silver Alert out for her.

90-year-old Ruby Whedbee was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. That’s located at 401 Hastings Lane in Elizabeth City. Officers said Whedbee was near Hastings Lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology.

Whedbee was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt, lime green pants and she has a maroon medical walker.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Pasquotank County Emergency Dispatch Center at 252-331-1500.