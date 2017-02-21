Woman missing from Elizabeth City assisted living facility

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
ruby-whedbee

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are asking for your help to locate an Elizabeth City woman who went missing from an assisted living home.

There’s now a Silver Alert out for her.

90-year-old Ruby Whedbee was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. That’s located at 401 Hastings Lane in Elizabeth City. Officers said Whedbee was near Hastings Lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology.

Whedbee was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt, lime green pants and she has a maroon medical walker.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Pasquotank County Emergency Dispatch Center at 252-331-1500.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s