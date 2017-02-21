Where is your money going? Understanding the real cost of traffic tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Each year across the East, thousands of traffic violations are handed out to drivers, carrying with them some hefty fines.

But for those who’ve received a ticket before, you may notice the majority of the ticket cost is for something completely different than the actual violation you were stopped for.

More than 50 years ago, North Carolina lawmakers enacted a unified court system to make fines for violations the same across the board. It came after lawmakers realized there was widespread corruption in the court system.

“Magistrates and such, their salary was based on a number of warrants they issued, or judges were paid based on the number of convictions, based on fines and such,” said Pitt County Assistant DA Jarrette Pittman.

Since then, every traffic citation written carries with it the violation fine and court cost. But the court costs are really what hurts your wallet.

“The court cost are $190, and the fine is $25, so for a total of $215,” said Greenville Police Officer Amy Vaughn, who was writing a ticket to a driver with expired tags.

So where does that court cost money really go? The answer is a lot of places.

For a District Court infraction, $147.50 goes to the General Fund and State Bar Legal Aid account, which the General Assembly uses to pay court official’s salaries.

After that, $12 goes to facility fees, $4 for telecommunications and connectivity, $7.50 for LEO retirement/insurance, $2 for LEO training and certification fee, and $5 service fee, for a total of $178.

But that total can vary from citation to citation.

“The fine is clearly printed on the ticket, the court cost are clearly printed on the ticket, and that total is added and clearly written on the ticket as well,” said Sgt. Mike Montanye with Greenville Police.

Facility fees can be used for upkeep around the courthouse, and even to cover utility bills.

“We purchased new chairs and new tables for courtroom 1 and courtroom 2. The ones we had were in poor condition,” said Pittman about the Pitt County Courthouse.

But some people don’t understand why they have to pay court fines if they never go to court. Pittman admits that only about 1% of those who receive citations actually battle them in front of a judge.

“If it’s a really small violation, I’m thinking did you pull me over because it was really a problem, or did you pull me over because the court money is needed for something,” asked Felicia Hawkins, who has been pulled over before.

Pittman said over the past decade, court costs have been steadily rising.

“In 2007, court costs were about $120, as of today, it is closer to $188 or $190,” he said.

Pittman said the reason for the increases could be because of two things. One, police officers are writing more warnings rather than tickets, or two, drivers are becoming safer, resulting in fewer violations.

The cost of doing the courts business isn’t going down, so that means funds raised through citations must meet the demand.

During July 2016, many judges across the state received a pretty substantial raise.

In Pitt County, all judges received at least a $5,026 bump in pay. Below are the new salaries each judge is bring home:

Marvin Blount III – $136,364 Jeffery Foster – $132,584 Brian Desota – $116,710 Lee Teague – $116,710

After the pay increases in Craven County, judges received the below salaries:

Lionell Walter Mills – $120,490 Karen Alexander – $116,710 Peter Mack – $116,710 Paul Quinn – $116,710 W. David McFadyen III – $116,710 Clinton Rowe – $116,710

After the pay increases in Onslow County, judges received the below salaries:

Charles Henry – $136,364 Paul Hardison – $120,490 William Cameron III – $116,710 Sarah Seaton – $116,710 Henry Stevens – $116,710

Police said despite the popular belief, there are no quotas they must meet each month for traffic citations. Sgt. Montanye said they just tell their officers to act on a violation if they see one.

Police said when you get pulled over, you should be polite to the officer and have an open dialogue. You also shouldn’t lie.

But the best bet to avoid fines is by following the law.