South Greenville students back from trip to California

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -After a whirlwind week in California, Michael Bonner and his second-grade class are back in Greenville. The group was featured on the “Ellen Degeneres'” show for the second time.

What started as a simple Facebook post by Mr. Bonner turned into an appearance on Ellen and thousands of dollars in donations. All of that turned into a trip of a lifetime for Mr. Bonner and his second graders.

Bonner and his class appeared on the Ellen show after they made a video about reading that went viral.

Ellen helped Mr. Bonner and his second-grade class put together another music video for their original anthem, with a little help from some famous faces.

“It blows my mind,” second-grade teacher Michael Bonner said.

Five days in California, expenses paid. The group went to amusement parks and even shot a music video. It’s all thanks to the generosity of Ellen and her team.

Bonner said, “they gave them something I couldn’t give them, which is hope.”

While all the perks were great, Bonner says it’s about more than a fun time.

“It was their first time going to Raleigh, it was their first time seeing an airplane,” Bonner said. “First time going through TSA or security, probably I wouldn’t know, some of their first time ordering whatever they want to order.”

Bonner has talked about how tough the environment at South Greenville Elementary is. Poverty, issues at home, hunger are all things Bonner deals with on a daily basis.

On this trip, his kids didn’t have to worry about any of that.

“I just remember us walking down Universal Studios road and Ms. Specker our instructional coach is just dancing with the kids and it’s like in that moment, they’re free,” Bonner said. “They’re not thinking about home, they’re not thinking about the stress of school. They’re not thinking about how I’m going to eat, where I’m going to sleep at, they’re just in that moment being a kid.”

Mr. Bonner says this is not just a win for his class it’s a win for everybody.

More than $100,000 dollars was raised for the entire school. If you want to donate you can click here.