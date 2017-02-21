Potential loss of public health fund could impact Onslow health services

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The possible repeal of Obamacare could have negative impacts on public health programs in Onslow County.

Programs currently offered at the Onslow County Health Department will be impacted if the Prevention and Public Health Fund is lost. The fund is a part of the Affordable Care Act and invests in community and clinical prevention initiatives.

Onslow County receives $125,000 each year from the fund. A possible repeal of Obamacare would mean a loss of funding and an impact on the county’s immunization program.

“If we lose that funding, we still have to make sure those immunizations get provided,” said Sheri Slater, the assistant county manager. “We would lose funding for the nurses that supply the immunizations. We would lose funding for the supplies such as the needles and the band-aids.”

Onslow County’s Immunization Program cost taxpayers about $194,805 during 2015-2016. That’s after applying about $388,022 that the county received in federal grant funds. Without those funds, the cost to taxpayers would grow. All children are required to be vaccinated to attend school.

“Over the course of the year that would be a lot of county dollars that would have to be provided to make sure that we met that mandate,” Slater said.

Another program that could be affected is the STD prevention program. The county provides some free testings and screenings to residents. Like many areas across the nation, Onslow County’s number of STD cases are on the rise.

“We think it’s important to stay healthy and stay safe,” said Kimberly McNally, a registered nurse. “We are hoping the education program will help people do those things.”

The county commissioners drafted a letter to state legislators asking them to consider how these programs would be impacted by a loss of funding. They are asking for a replacement bill for the public health fund.

Funding for these programs will only be affected if the act is repealed.