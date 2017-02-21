Pitt County org helps senior citizens assess home for fall risk areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A federal grant is helping senior citizens stay safe and avoid falls at home.

The Pitt County Council on Aging is giving out home assessments to people over the age of 55.

Falls are the number-one cause of injury in all of Pitt County.

The assessment will evaluate a person’s fall potential in the home and come up with solutions.

“Grab bars is the number-one issue because that’s the number-one area where people fall — in their bathroom,” said Rich Zeck, Pitt County Council on Aging director. “So if you can have a grab bar near the toilet or in the shower, these are going to prevent people from falling, which keeps them out of the hospital, which helps them reduce health care costs.”

If you are interested in getting a home assessment, contact the Pitt County Council on Aging at 252-752-1717.

