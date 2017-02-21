Petition opposes privatization of part of Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s some opposition to the potential privatization of part of the Greenville Town Common.

The petition’s organizer says on Change.org that it’s all because developers have proposed a potential STEAM Center to the City Council and members have signaled their interest, even voting to make the project their number one priority during their annual planning session. However, city leaders maintain that any discussion about the project is preliminary and add that other locations are also under consideration.

The building would be owned by a non-project, house training and workshops, and include a performing arts center. The space would reportedly include a big light-up pirate ship on the outside.

The organizer of the petition says that the project isn’t a part of Greenville’s Town Common Master Plan and maintains that it would take away a large amount of open green space.

