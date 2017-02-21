Petition opposes privatization of part of Greenville Town Common

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
oekbgikgbosfzmd-800x450-nopad

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s some opposition to the potential privatization of part of the Greenville Town Common.

The petition’s organizer says on Change.org that it’s all because developers have proposed a potential STEAM Center to the City Council and members have signaled their interest, even voting to make the project their number one priority during their annual planning session. However, city leaders maintain that any discussion about the project is preliminary and add that other locations are also under consideration.

The building would be owned by a non-project, house training and workshops, and include a performing arts center. The space would reportedly include a big light-up pirate ship on the outside.

The organizer of the petition says that the project isn’t a part of Greenville’s Town Common Master Plan and maintains that it would take away a large amount of open green space.

If you’d like to view the petition, click here.

WNCT’s Kelly Byrne is talking with people on both sides of the issue and will have more beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s