Mayne Pharma launches new version of generic ADHD drug

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mayne Pharma Inc. announced they are launching a new version of a drug that is a generic alternative to Ritalin.

Mayne Pharma already produced Methylphenidate, which is intended to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, in 20-milligram, 30-milligram and 40-milligram dose strengths.

“This will be the first generic alternative of the 60-milligram dose strength, providing more choices to patients in terms of medication affordability,” said Scott Richards, Maye Pharma’s CEO in a news release. “The launch of methylphenidate is Mayne Pharma’s sixth new product launch since the beginning of FY16.”

Mayne Pharma directly markets more than 50 products and has more than 40 generic and branded drug products targeting U.S. markets.

