High School Basketball Opens Postseason–1st round results from NCHSAA playoffs

hs-first-round-playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Here are the scores from the first round of the state playoffs in high school basketball:

4A BOYS

Leesville Road 58, DH Conley 54

Northern Durham 64, JH Rose 54

South Central 76, EE Smith 47

3A BOYS

Asheboro 82, Jacksonville 75

Eastern Alamance 68, White Oak 54

Southern Lee 80, Havelock 66

Lee County 63, West Craven 52

Northern Guilford 69, West Carteret 57

Eastern Wayne 74, Western Alamance 58

2A BOYS

Northside-Jacksonville 82, Goldsboro 46

Ayden-Grifton 62, Cummings 61

South Granville 54, North Lenoir 52

South Lenoir 83, Beddingfield 78  F/OT

Greene Central  69, North Johnston 39

North Pitt 64, Red Springs 57

St. Pauls 70, Farmville Central 59

Kinston 66, Reidsville 40

Hertford County 106, Eastern Randolph 54

Clinton 84, SE Edgecombe 77

1A BOYS

Wallace-Rose Hill 66, Heide Trask 60

Voyager Academy 73, Northside 60

East Carteret 85, Louisburg 31

James Kenan 66, Plymouth 56

Riverside 59, Hobbton 39

4A GIRLS

South Central 50, Hoke County 47

Durham Hillside 58, JH Rose 33

EE Smith 64, DH Conley 59

3A GIRLS

Topsail 65, Burlington Williams 59

Rocky Mount 70, Westover 9

Northern Guilford 74, West Carteret 32

Terry Sanford 51, CB Aycock 27

Eastern Guilford 51, Eastern Wayne 42

 

2A GIRLS

Clinton 80, Washington 39

Farmville Central 62, Eastern Randolph 34

East Bladen 35, First Flight 31

North Pitt 64, South Columbus 37

Bartlett Yancey 62, Pasquotank 45

Bertie 72, Southern Vance 30

East Duplin 51, South Granville 41

Northside-Jacksonville 64, Fairmont 32

South Lenoir 57, Midway 40

Southwest Edgecombe 74, West Bladen 41

1A GIRLS

Franklin Academy 32, Cape Hatteras 21

Pamlico 57, Whiteville 45

Princeton 56, Southside 48

East Carteret 58, Falls Lake Academy 43

Riverside 68, Granville Central 13

Weldon 44, Wallace-Rose Hill 35

 

