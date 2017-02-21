High School Basketball Opens Postseason–1st round results from NCHSAA playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Here are the scores from the first round of the state playoffs in high school basketball:
4A BOYS
Leesville Road 58, DH Conley 54
Northern Durham 64, JH Rose 54
South Central 76, EE Smith 47
3A BOYS
Asheboro 82, Jacksonville 75
Eastern Alamance 68, White Oak 54
Southern Lee 80, Havelock 66
Lee County 63, West Craven 52
Northern Guilford 69, West Carteret 57
Eastern Wayne 74, Western Alamance 58
2A BOYS
Northside-Jacksonville 82, Goldsboro 46
Ayden-Grifton 62, Cummings 61
South Granville 54, North Lenoir 52
South Lenoir 83, Beddingfield 78 F/OT
Greene Central 69, North Johnston 39
North Pitt 64, Red Springs 57
St. Pauls 70, Farmville Central 59
Kinston 66, Reidsville 40
Hertford County 106, Eastern Randolph 54
Clinton 84, SE Edgecombe 77
1A BOYS
Wallace-Rose Hill 66, Heide Trask 60
Voyager Academy 73, Northside 60
East Carteret 85, Louisburg 31
James Kenan 66, Plymouth 56
Riverside 59, Hobbton 39
4A GIRLS
South Central 50, Hoke County 47
Durham Hillside 58, JH Rose 33
EE Smith 64, DH Conley 59
3A GIRLS
Topsail 65, Burlington Williams 59
Rocky Mount 70, Westover 9
Northern Guilford 74, West Carteret 32
Terry Sanford 51, CB Aycock 27
Eastern Guilford 51, Eastern Wayne 42
2A GIRLS
Clinton 80, Washington 39
Farmville Central 62, Eastern Randolph 34
East Bladen 35, First Flight 31
North Pitt 64, South Columbus 37
Bartlett Yancey 62, Pasquotank 45
Bertie 72, Southern Vance 30
East Duplin 51, South Granville 41
Northside-Jacksonville 64, Fairmont 32
South Lenoir 57, Midway 40
Southwest Edgecombe 74, West Bladen 41
1A GIRLS
Franklin Academy 32, Cape Hatteras 21
Pamlico 57, Whiteville 45
Princeton 56, Southside 48
East Carteret 58, Falls Lake Academy 43
Riverside 68, Granville Central 13
Weldon 44, Wallace-Rose Hill 35