First Alert Forecast: Another mild and quiet day ahead

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
ws_Partly_Cloudy_weather1280x1024

SUMMARY: The overall pattern stays warm and quiet with a couple chances for rain Wednesday and Saturday.  Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s with some 50s along the OBX. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-10 mph.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Northeasterly winds will become easterly during the afternoon at 5-15 mph.

high-coastalhigh-inland

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s & 50s. Winds should stay light.

night-coastalnight-inland

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the 70’s.

3

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
52° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
58° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
63° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
57° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.