First Alert Forecast: Another mild and quiet day ahead

SUMMARY: The overall pattern stays warm and quiet with a couple chances for rain Wednesday and Saturday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s with some 50s along the OBX. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s. Northeasterly winds will become easterly during the afternoon at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s & 50s. Winds should stay light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast