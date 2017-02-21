ECU expert talks about defibrillators after WVU basketball coach falls during a timeout

GREENVILLE, NC (WCNT)- A potentially life-threatening medical emergency was avoided thanks to an implantable defibrillator.

West Virginia University basketball coach, Bob Huggins, fell to his knees during a timeout Monday night. It was a shock from his ICD or implantable cardiovascular defibrillator. Huggins is one of more than 200,000 Americans who has the device. It’s a tiny machine used to monitor irregular heartbeats. Experts at East Carolina University study the device and its effects.

“ICD’s provide a high energy pace or shock to interrupt the heartbreak and put it back on a normal rate and rhythm,” ECU psychology and cardiovascular sciences professor Dr. Sam Sears said.

Huggins was checked out by medical staff and returned to coaching. Dr. sears said the shocks feel like a horse kicked you in the chest.