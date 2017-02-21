Belvoir Elementary bus involved in collision

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Belvoir Elementary School bus 371 was involved in a collision with a car near Staton House Fire Department in Greenville Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Greenville stations, as well as the Staton House Fire Department, responded.
The bus had more than 20 students on board, and there were no serious injuries to students on the bus, although officials said one child did bump their head.
No children were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.
Officials at the scene told 9OYS the driver of the car appeared to be at fault.
Bus Accident
Bus Accident x
