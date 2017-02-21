As college expenses grow, financial aid awareness more important than ever

jessica-jewell By Published: Updated:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As college keeps getting more expensive, financial aid is getting more important.

That’s why Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed this week Financial Aid Awareness Week across North Carolina.

Some of what you need to know:

  • Pay attention to deadlines. The priority deadline to be considered for state grants and scholarships is March 1st.
  • Make sure you apply for the free application for federal student aid or FAFSA.

Many people don’t bother to complete it, but it’s the gateway to more than $150 billion in grants, work-study funds, and federal student loans.

“Most of us don’t have the resources to pay for college out of pocket. We need some assistance and we get that with a loan or a scholarship or a grant,” explained Julie Poorman, Financial Aid Director, East Carolina University. “72 percent of the students here at ECU receive some form of financial aid. When you’re talking about 29,000 people, that’s a lot of people getting something. [That’s] whether it’s a student loan or a grant or a scholarship or just the opportunity to work.”

More than 450,000 students across the state have applied for financial aid to help pay for college.

