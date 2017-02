JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Albert J. Ellis Airport is featuring area students’ artwork for the second year in the airport’s terminal.

It will also host a reception for all the students whose artwork has been selected, as well as their families.

It’s happening Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Students will also receive certificates and be recognized and afford them and their families the opportunity to see their artwork displayed in the terminal where all passengers depart the airport.