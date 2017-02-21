2nd orange alligator pops up in the Carolinas

In a photo provided by Stephen Tatum, an orange alligator is seen near a pond in Hanahan, S.C. Photos show the 4- to 5-foot-long alligator on the banks of a retention pond at the Tanner Plantation neighborhood. Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the color may come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe. Experts say the alligator will shed its skin and probably return to a normal shade soon. (Stephen Tatum via AP)
CALABASH, N.C. (AP) — For the second time this month, a rust-colored alligator has turned up in the Carolinas.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2mhVXP1 ) Tuesday that some residents of a Calabash, North Carolina, neighborhood have named the pumpkin-colored alligator “Donny.”

Earlier this month, residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a pond near Charleston had used too much self-tanning lotion. Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the color may have come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.

Experts say alligators shed their skin and will likely return to a normal shade soon.

