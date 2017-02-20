Wanted: Suspect holds up Winterville subway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police need help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery at Subway.

It happened Saturday at the Subway located at the Food Lion shopping center at 4810 Old Tar Road in Winterville.

Officers said Monday that an undetermined amount of money was taken by the suspect, who is described as a white male, 5’10”, about 180 pounds, and wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a gray Carhart shirt with chest pocket, and a black, red, and blue toboggan.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s identity, contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105.