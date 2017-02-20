UNC Board of Governors bill 1 vote from Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled General Assembly is just one vote away from sending Democratic Roy Cooper his first bill to scrutinize as governor — legislation reducing membership on the board overseeing the University of North Carolina system’s 17 campuses.

The Senate scheduled a final vote Monday evening on the measure to trim the UNC Board of Governors from 32 voting members today to 24 members in mid-2019. This summer it would drop to 28 members as House and Senate elect fewer candidates for the posts.

The measure already passed the House and received tentative Senate approval last week.

Republicans pushing the measure say fewer members would lead to more efficiency and effectiveness. Most Democrats also have voted for the change despite their failed amendments designed so the board would retain minority representation.